11 roads with the worst potholes according to Derbyshire Times readers – including Chesterfield, Bolsover, Staveley and Inkersall
Derbyshire Times readers have highlighted some of the worst routes for potholes across the county.
For drivers, there is little more infuriating than damaging your car after hitting a pothole – and Derbyshire Times readers have expressed concerns about the condition of a number of routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
Our photographer has travelled across the area to check the state of these problem roads – and here are 11 photos which show just how bad these potholes have gotten.
Potholes and road maintenance issues can be reported to Derbyshire County Council via their website here.