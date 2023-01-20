Derbyshire Times readers have highlighted some of the worst routes for potholes across the county.

For drivers, there is little more infuriating than damaging your car after hitting a pothole – and Derbyshire Times readers have expressed concerns about the condition of a number of routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Our photographer has travelled across the area to check the state of these problem roads – and here are 11 photos which show just how bad these potholes have gotten.

Potholes and road maintenance issues can be reported to Derbyshire County Council via their website here.

1. Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover Oxcroft Lane was highlighted as a problematic route by DT readers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Moor Lane, Bolsover A patchwork of previous repairs can be seen around this pothole on Moor Lane. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Holmgate Road, Clay Cross Issues with potholes on Holmgate Road were also highlighted by DT readers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Mill Lane, Grassmoor The state of Mill Lane was also raised as an issue by locals. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales