News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the local routes with the worst potholes.

11 roads with the worst potholes according to Derbyshire Times readers – including Chesterfield, Bolsover, Staveley and Inkersall

Derbyshire Times readers have highlighted some of the worst routes for potholes across the county.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago

For drivers, there is little more infuriating than damaging your car after hitting a pothole – and Derbyshire Times readers have expressed concerns about the condition of a number of routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Our photographer has travelled across the area to check the state of these problem roads – and here are 11 photos which show just how bad these potholes have gotten.

Potholes and road maintenance issues can be reported to Derbyshire County Council via their website here.

1. Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover

Oxcroft Lane was highlighted as a problematic route by DT readers.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Moor Lane, Bolsover

A patchwork of previous repairs can be seen around this pothole on Moor Lane.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Holmgate Road, Clay Cross

Issues with potholes on Holmgate Road were also highlighted by DT readers.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Mill Lane, Grassmoor

The state of Mill Lane was also raised as an issue by locals.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Derbyshire TimesChesterfieldPotholesDerbyshireDerbyshire County Council