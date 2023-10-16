11 photos show bus protests across Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Matlock and Bakewell

A group of protesters travelled across Derbyshire singing and chanting in a bid to improve the county’s bus services.

About 30 protesters boarded an X17 bus in Chesterfield just after 10am on Saturday, as a part of the campaign.

They then arrived in Matlock, where they caught 681 to Bakewell, to continue their demonstrations.

Protesters held up banners in the buses, where they remained silent – but in each of the three towns they chanted and sang songs about the buses not turning up and low wages for drivers.

Adrian Rimington, local chairmen of the National Pensioners convention, who leads the campaign to improve the buses, said: “I nearly missed the protest because 39 Stagecoach service at 9.20am broke down and did not show up at all. All the protesters were very anxious if I would get there on time with my 800 leaflets. Eventually, I managed to board the next 39 and got to the town centre a few minutes after 10.

"The protests went well, but this is not the end of our campaign. We will keep fighting for better buses and host another meeting with residents next month – and we have invited MP Toby Perkins, MP Lee Rowley, Stagecoach and Hulleys of Baslow.”

The meeting will be hosted on Wednesday, November 15, from 6pm at Chesterfield Community Centre at Tontine Road.

