Trains moving again in Chesterfield after person hit by train

Some train services running out of Chesterfield were affected today after a person was hit by a train.

Disruptions to East Midlands Trains timetables are now over after its routes from the station to Sheffield, Derby and London St Pancras were affected.

Several buses were run while there was delays after the person was hit by a train near to Duffield.

The Matlock, Nottingham and Newark Castle route was also affected.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "We'd like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience during this disruption.

"Trains are now able to call at Duffield again after the earlier incident. If your journey has been delayed over 30 minutes today you can claim compensation."