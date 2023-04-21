News you can trust since 1855
Tragedy as Peak District walker dies after falling 90 feet

A walker has died after falling 90 feet in the Peak District.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Edale Mountain Rescue attended the incident on Derwent Moors on Tuesday, following a call from the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team.

The crews arrived at Foulstone Delph, Mortimer Road, where two South Yorkshire Fire ans Rescue Service pumps, South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust responders were also at the incident.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance had picked one of the team doctors up to ferry to the casualty site and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter had been requested to winch the casualty to hospital and was hovering above.

Edale Mountain Rescue attended an incident on the Derwent moors following a request from the duty leader of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team.
Team vehicles ferried team members up as far as they could get to the incident. Rescuers continued on foot across the moorland, with all the rope access kit and stretcher.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: "On arrival at the casualty site, it became apparent that sadly the gentleman had not survived an approximate 90 foot fall. It was at this point that everyone’s priorities changed to recovering the gentleman.

“The coastguard and Helimed were stood down, and both mountain rescue teams prepared to descend with the stretcher and bring the gentleman back up to the footpath.

“Local gamekeepers were a valuable asset, and ferried team members up the track, and provided their Polaris six wheel vehicle to help bring the gentleman back across the moor, to an awaiting Landrover for the journey back down to the road.

Helicopter support as on hand to help with the incidentHelicopter support as on hand to help with the incident
Helicopter support as on hand to help with the incident

“Thank you to everyone who gave everything to help the situation, police and fire service, and especially the gamekeepers. Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

