Traffic stopped on M1 in Derbyshire after police incident

All lanes have been closed in the affected area while police officers deal with the incident.

Highways England reported at around 12.30pm that all traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound, and the northbound section of the motorway was closed shortly after at about 1.10pm. Police negotiators and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are currently at the scene.

For drivers travelling south, the area affected is between Junction 30 at Barlborough, which connects the motorway with the A619 between Chesterfield and Worksop, and Junction 29, which links the M1 to the A617 between Mansfield and Chesterfield.

For drivers travelling north, the motorway is closed between Junction 29 and Junction 29a, which connects the M1 to the A6192 towards Staveley and the A632 towards Bolsover.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and details of diversions can be found on the Highways England website here.