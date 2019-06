Firefighters were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a lamppost.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ were called to Chesterfield Road, Staveley.

A police spokesman said: "The scene was made safe by fire service personnel before being handed over to Derbyshire Police."

They were called on June 7 at 9.34pm.

