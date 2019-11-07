Bus services in and around Chesterfield are currently being diverted due to flooding.

Roads at Hall Lane Staveley, Spinkhill Killamarsh, Hornsbridge Roundabout Chesterfield, Woodseats Sheffield and Heeley Sheffield are all seriously flooded and Stagecoach services are now being diverted on some of these areas.

There are the bus services that are being diverted in Chesterfield

X17 is no longer serving Meadowhall. The bus will terminate at Ikea

Heeley Bridge is now unpassable and services are being diverted via Abbey Road. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Flooding at Unstone delaying service 43 and 44 The bus will divert past the bottom of Heeley via Abbeydale Road

Due to road flooded at Spinkhill service 72 is operating normal to Renishaw then to Eckington Killamarsh & back same way.

Service 90 will not be serving Campbell Drive or Barrow Hill