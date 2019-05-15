Seven miles of slow traffic and long delays on M1 near Chesterfield due to lorry fire

Motorists are being warned about long delays on the M1 near Chesterfield due to a lorry fire.

Highways England said one lane is closed on the M1 northbound between junctions 28 and 29.

There are delays of around one hour and seven miles of slow traffic.

"Please allow plenty of extra time and consider alternative routes if possible," Highways England tweeted.

And Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a lorry fire on the M1 north bound carriageway between junction 28 & 29 - several lanes closed and traffic is building up. If possible please avoid the area."

Traffic officers are on their way to the scene to recover the lorry.