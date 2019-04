A road in New Whittington has been closed for almost three hours after a crash.

A section of the B6052, New Whittington, is cordoned off and a diversion is in place.

Police have closed a section of the main road through New Whittington after a crash.

It has been closed for two-and-a-half hours and is expected to be shut for the majority of today, a police spokesperson at the scene said.

Ther are a number of police vehicles at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.