Drivers are being warned of a road closure near Chesterfield after a car crashed into a tree.

Police were called to Mansfield Road in Temple Normanton at around 2.15pm today (Monday, December 16) and found a Suzuki Alto had collided with a tree.

Officers on scene and have closed the road up to the junction with Chesterfield Road.

It is understood that a woman has been taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.