A crash on a major Derbyshire road is causing delays.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Motorists travelling along the A38 towards Derby from the direction of the M1 should expect delays after a collision involving two vehicles.

“One vehicle overturned while a second struck a road barrier in the collision, which happened near the junction with the B600 for Alfreton.

“One lane is open but avoid the area but if have to travel. There are no reported injuries in the collision.”