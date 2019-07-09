Packed EasyJet plane with British tourists on board crashes into KLM jet at Amsterdam airport

An EasyJet plane with British tourists on board has crashed into another aircraft at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

The A320 aircraft was due to depart from the Netherlands before landing in Gatwick this morning.

However, as it was preparing to depart, the plan collided with a stationary KLM 737-800, leaving both aircrafts damaged.

One passenger said that the EasyJet plane backed up into the KLM jet with the wing lodged in its tail.

Passengers were left stuck on the plane while an investigation was carried out.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that two aircraft made contact during pushback from stand, one of which was easyJet flight EJU8868 from Amsterdam to London Gatwick.

“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and an investigation has been launched in line with procedure to understand what happened.”

Passengers have now been disembarked into the terminal.

One passenger tweeted: “My @easyJet flight from Amsterdam to London just literally backed up INTO another plane. Our wing is lodged in a @KLM tail. Were stuck on the plane while theyre investigating.”

The Boeing was ready to leave for Madrid and the EasyJet plane was on its way to London.