Motorists told to avoid M1 between Chesterfield and Mansfield after crash

Lanes have been closed on the M1 between Chesterfield and Mansfield after a crash between a van and a lorry.

Highways England has said that two lanes are closed on the Southbound carriageway from junction 29 to junction 28.

A Highways spokesman said: "Please consider an alternate route while travelling to avoid delays. Please plan for delays in the area."

"There are now 30 minute delays on the approach to this M1 incident (above usual journey times) spanning five miles back to J29A.

"Average speeds on the approach to J29 are 10 mph."