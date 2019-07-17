Motorists face delays on major Derbyshire road after caravan crash

Drivers on the commute home are being warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes on a Derbyshire road.

Highways East Midlands say there are long delays due to a lane closure on the A50 between A38 aand Chellaston after a crash between a car and a caravan this afternoon (Wednesday, July 17).

From the @HighwaysEMIDS Twitter.

Highways tweeted: “If travelling in #Derbyshire this afternoon pls be aware there are long delays due to this lane closure on the #A50 btwn #A38 and #Chellaston #Derby.

“There is approx 4 miles of congestion on approach to the area which is expected to add around 40 minutes onto usual journey times.”

