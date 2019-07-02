Major Chesterfield road to be closed overnight this weekend

A major road in Chesterfield is to be closed overnight this weekend.

The A61 inner relief road will be completely closed from the Tesco island to the Hornsbridge island from 7pm on Saturday July 6 to 4am on Sunday July 7.

The closure is to allow the Ashgate Hospicecare Sparkle Night Walk to take place.

An alternative route via Lockoford Lane, Lockoford Road, Sheffield Road, Holywell Street, St Mary's Gate and Lordsmill Street will be available.

