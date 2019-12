There is congestion on the M1 southbound due to an accident between the Mansfield and Chesterfield junction and Tibshelf.

The incident, between J29 and J28 on the southbound side of the motorway has led to the closure of one lane.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they attended a report of a vehicle that had left the carriageway and gone up an embankment.

East Midlands Ambulance service also attended the scene.

Normal conditions on the road are expected to resume by around 10.45am.