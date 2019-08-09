Derbyshire cops arrest 'dangerous' Ilkeston driver with no licence or insurance

Derbyshire Police officers have seized the car of an Ilkeston driver who "failed to stop" after driving "dangerously for 20 minutes" - because he had no licence or insurance.

The incident, which happened yesterday morning (Thursday, August 8), saw the driver of a Volkswagen Golf get "boxed in" by cops, before the police arrested both the driver and the passenger.

Cops caught the VW Polo.

The driver has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

A police spokesman said: "Ilkeston on Thursday morning. Golf fails to stop and drives dangerously for 20 minutes.

"Pursued, boxed in. Driver and passenger arrested. Both very angry about being caught.

"Driver later charged to court for dangerous driving, no licence, no insurance."