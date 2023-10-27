Three-year-old Chesterfield boy takes on Halloween 5k to say thank you for life-saving care

Three-year-old Ezra Haag from Chesterfield is taking on a 5k Halloween Walk to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just three weeks after Ezra was born, it was discovered he had a tumour growing just above his kidney. He was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospitaal where he underwent scans and tests, and the doctors concluded it could be either a neuroblastoma or a ganglioneuroma.

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children. A ganglioneuroma is a related non-cancerous tumour, which looks the same on a scan but rarely causes a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his results, Ezra and his family visited the Oncology and Haematology Ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital every month to monitor the growth of the tumour, until he had his ten-month scan in November 2020.

Three-year-old Ezra dressed as the Joker for Halloween last year

At this scan, it was found that his tumour had grown, which made it likely to be neuroblastoma and Ezra had to have an operation to remove it.

On 25th February 2021, Ezra had open surgery at Sheffield Children’s to remove the tumour.

Mum, Katy, recalls: “After two and a half hours his surgeon came out to tell us they had successfully removed the whole tumour. We couldn’t believe it; my husband and I just broke down in floods of tears. I couldn’t thank the team at Sheffield Children’s enough if I tried, they saved our little boy’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, over two years after his operation, Ezra is thriving. He still visits Sheffield Children’s for regular check-ups but is doing really well.

Ezra and his mum, Katy, during their hospital stay

Katy said: “He’s bonkers! He’s always putting on a show or playing up for the camera, he just loves to have fun and be the centre of attention.”

To say thank you for the care Ezra received the family has done many different fundraising activities since his surgery. Katy has taken part in an abseil and regularly sells knitted items to support the Charity. This October, they’re lifting spirits by taking on the Charity’s Halloween Walk!

The walk is The Children’s Hospital Charity’s first-ever Halloween event, and they are asking people to run, walk or roll 5k in support of Sheffield Children’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ezra loves Halloween and will be doing his challenge before heading home for a special party. Ezra will have his balance bike while his family will jog alongside him.

Ezra spent time on the Oncology and Haematology Ward at Sheffield Children's

Katy said:

“We always want to do what we can for the hospital and this walk was perfect. Ezra loves to dress up and when I asked him if he wanted to fundraise for the hospital on Halloween, he said a big yes!”

They hope to be joined by family and friends and Ezra is dressing up as the fearsome Frankenstein for the occasion.

To support Ezra’s fundraising visit their fundraising page: events.tchc.org.uk/fundraisers/katyhaag/halloween-walk-2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad