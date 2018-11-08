Three people die in Derbyshire crash

Three people have died after a two-car collision in Derbyshire.

The collision, involving a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday night on Waterswallows Road near Buxton.

Police said: "Those who lost their lives were men and were travelling in the Ford Fiesta. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the Land Rover was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

"The road was closed for several hours and reopened at about 4am this morning."



