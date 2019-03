Three fire crews were called to the scene of a flat blaze in Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield arrived at the property, in Holme Hall, at around 6.15pm last night (Tuesday, March 20).

They used four breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish a fire located in a ground floor flat.

One casualty was left in the care of a paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance, suffering from smoke inhalation.

