Thousands set to flock to 87th Ashover Show

Thousands of people will be flocking to the 87th Ashover Show - which takes place today (Wednesday).

The traditional country show is being held at The Rectory Fields in Ashover and features something to entertain all the family.

Ashover Show

As well as livestock classes and light horse classes, there will also be horticulture classes, a dog show, a craft tent, and a food marquee.

Vintage cars and vintage tractors and stationary engines will also be on display.

Ashover Brass Band will be in attendance and show goers can also browse a wide variety of trade stands, while youngsters can be kept entertained with the selection of children's rides.

Entrance to the show on the gate costs £10 for adults, £8 for senior citizens and £4 for children.