This is why Meadowhall has just been evacuated Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Meadowhall shopping centre has been evacuated this morning. The fire alarms in the centre sounded as part of a pre-planned fire evacuation. Meadowhall The drill was a routine annual test required by law as part of the centre’s health and safety procedures. Car blaze in Shirebrook Gun shots fired at house in Langwith