This is the latest on the old American Adventure theme park site in Derbyshire

The scheme, from LNT Care Developments and Waystone Developments Limited, would see a three-storey 66-bed care home built on the old American Adventure site in Shipley, next to Shipley Lake.

If approved, it would form part of the former theme park’s wider development with 307 homes, shops, businesses, a pub, hotel and a healthcare facility - with 48 properties already occupied.

A decision will be made by the borough council in the next few months.

The proposed care home in Shipley, on the former American Adventure theme park site

The overall plan for the 114-acre site, which included a retirement complex, was already approved in 2016 but this application seeks to agree the actual design and layout of the care home part of that scheme.

A report from the applicants describes the proposed care home as “contemporary and innovative” with “ambitious renewable energy goals”, aiming to “facilitate a higher quality of life for residents than most conventionally designed facilities”.

It would take up half of the area assigned for the retirement complex in the approved outline plans, including 25 parking spaces and facing on to the northeastern tip of the lake, close to the overall site’s main entrance off Pit Lane.

The applicants say the care home would create 43 new jobs.

A report submitted with the application details an “undersupply” of 75 care home beds in the surrounding three-mile area.

It also details a further assessment which highlights a need to create 27 new residential care beds each year in the borough.

The report says: “Given the above information there is a clear need for additional care bed spaces within the Amber Valley area.

“Not only do these proposals provide for this need, they will also increase the standard of care facilities in the area and provide a wider choice for those who require care now and in the future.

“The wider site is identified for substantial sustainable growth to meet the identified and emerging needs of the local population.

“In this context, the site and proposals can help to strengthen the surrounding area’s ability to meet its local housing and care needs.

“This will help to establish a more sustainable and inclusive community, whilst boosting the local economy.”

This application comes a month after the site owners had an application for the overall location rejected by councillors.

Waystone had wanted to expand the site by half an acre into the surrounding protected greenbelt in order to create a 17 to 22-metre-wide valley for a diverted watercourse, taking water from Osborne’s Pond and Coppice Lake into Shipley Lake.

This was aimed at offsetting the impact of a potential dam collapse at Osborne’s Pond, which is now a classified reservoir.

Meanwhile, the next plot for development would be raised by four to five metres higher than previously agreed.