A new map has revealed how many people in each town are having affairs

This is how many people are having affairs in these Derbyshire towns

The number of people having affairs in Derbyshire is on the rise - and Brexit could be to blame!

A new map has been created by Illicit Encounters, detailing how many people in each town have signed up to the website for married people looking to have an affair. And the number is up on last year with Illicit Encounters saying they've found "particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum."

97 people having an affair. Last year - 90.

1. Bakewell

97 people having an affair. Last year - 90.
other
Buy a Photo
607 people having an affair. Last year - 563

2. Belper

607 people having an affair. Last year - 563
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
294 people having an affair. Last year - 268

3. Bolsover

294 people having an affair. Last year - 268
other
Buy a Photo
542 people having an affair. Last year - 502.

4. Buxton

542 people having an affair. Last year - 502.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4