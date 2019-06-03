This devoted Chesterfield pupil has never missed a day of school in 12 years

If there’s one pupil who can be counted on not to pull a sickie, it’s Joshua Tann from Chesterfield.

In fact he’s yet to miss a day of school since he began his education- 12 years ago.

The dedicated 16-year-old, who attends Brookfield Community School, has wowed his teachers by hitting a 100 per cent attendance record.

Josh credits the impressive achievement to his keen passion for learning as well as the ‘fantastic support’ he receives from school staff.

“My favourite subjects are Maths and Business Studies,” said Josh, also a Delancey Schools UK Chess Challenge winner.

“I’ve just enrolled on a Business course at Chesterfield College- I’m hoping I won’t miss a day of that.

“My ultimate aim is to become a local entrepreneur.

“I’d stay in Chesterfield because I love the community feel of the town, along with its history.

“I’d love to follow in my grandad’s footsteps by setting up a business here.

“He owned an ironmonger’s on Chatsworth Road which ran for 129 years.”

Parents Jenny and Richard Tann said they ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of their son.

