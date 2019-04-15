The search is on for Chesterfield's best 'family friendly' restaurant

Destination Chesterfield is looking for a foodie family to help find the town’s best family friendly eatery.

Last year the Family Friendly award, which is sponsored by Jumble Creative Design, was won by Chesters Restaurant & Takeaway on Sheffield Road.

The search is on for the best family friendly eatery in town.

Now the search is on to find 2019’s family friendly favourite and Destination Chesterfield needs your help.

One young family with children aged under 12 is wanted to judge the shortlisted family-friendly establishments.

They will help decide who takes the Family Friendly title in the 2019 Awards which is held in association with the Chesterfield College Group.

The lucky family will win an all-expenses-paid meal for four at three local establishments. They will also receive two tickets to attend the glittering 2019 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards ceremony on Wednesday 23 October at the Winding Wheel in the heart of Chesterfield.

To enter the competition applicants simply have to tell Destination Chesterfield why their family should be chosen to mystery shop for the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.

Entries to the competition close at midnight on Tuesday, June 4 and can be made online at www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards/family-judge-competition or, they can be made by post to:

Food and Drink Awards Competition,

Destination Chesterfield

Commerce House

Millennium Way

Dunston Road

S41 8ND

Now in its sixth year, the Family-Friendly award aims to find the town’s ultimate eatery that offers great food, excellent facilities for young children, special menus and goes the extra mile to make sure families enjoy their dining experience. As well as enjoying a meal, the winning family will be required to mark the establishments on food, ease of access, cleanliness and the quality and variety of children’s food.

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “Who better to decide the winner of the Family Friendly Award 2019 than families themselves? This competition is a great chance for families in the area to voice their opinion and get to enjoy a meal out too.”

The awards ceremony, which will be held in autumn, promises to be a glittering affair hosted by a celebrity chef (to be announced soon). In addition to the Family Friendly award, there will also be 14 other winners announced at the ceremony.

To keep up-to-date on developments with the 2019 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards, please visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards.

