The return of Derbyshire church bell ringing will restore lost heritage

But now, a £76,450 National Heritage Lottery Fund grant is set to bring back the 'Killamarsh treble bob' – a unique style of church bell ringing that was originally composed many years ago at the local St Giles Church.

The grant will fund the full restoration of the famous bells, support the training of the next generation of 'Killamarsh treble bob' ringers, and facilitate research into 800 years of church history and the institution's central role within village life.

Project organisers are confident they can turn both the church and the 'treble bob,' originally composed in Killamarsh in the 1950s, back into a worldwide attraction.

St Giles Church - originator of the 'Killamarsh treble bob'

In the past, bell-ringing teams from across the globe have been regular visitors to hear the famous peal, ring the bells and see the local team in action.

The history of the village's St Giles Church can be traced right back to the 12th century, and the two-year project is set to last until 2025.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the project is set to offer a chance for the whole community to get involved through:

Training/educational courses/workshops

· Opportunities to learn new skills such as wildlife recording in the church

· Art workshops to explore the heritage of the site

· Digital skills, such as podcast creation

· Opportunities to learn the ancient art of bell ringing and become a future 'treble bob' ringer.

The project will demonstrate to local communities and visitors the importance of the church's rich heritage, both built and environmental.

It will re-establish the bell-ringing team and provide training to those interested in learning the art under expert guidance.

Commenting on the award, Rev Canon Helen Guest said: “We're delighted that we've received this support, thanks to National Lottery players.