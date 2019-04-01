The results are in- meet the Derbyshire Times Café of the Year winners

The votes have all been counted and after a very close contest we can now reveal who YOU voted as the Derbyshire Times Café of the Year 2019.

We had a huge response to the awards, with loads of you taking part.

The café with the most votes was Café Selin at the Littlemoor Centre in Newbold, Chesterfield.

In second place was Fitzgeralds Coffee Shop, on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

Third place was awarded to Pamcakes on Glumangate in Chesterfield town centre.

Café Selin owner, Murat Omur, said: “We have worked so hard since the café opened three years ago, so it feels amazing to win- we have earned it.

“We always try our best to make our customers happy and our food is fresh and homemade.

“Our café is open seven days a week and we do a carvery on a Sunday which is very popular and all homemade.

“People keep coming back. Community is very important to us and we appreciate all the support- thank you.”

