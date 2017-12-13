The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 13 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Glen Foster, 23, of Stanhope Street, Bramley Vale, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until May 31, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim service and £85 costs.

Ryan Spencer, 42, of Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Other

Kyle Alan Tuck, 18, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements of a detention and training order, imposed for an offence of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm, by failing to keep appointments with the Youth Offending Service and has not resided at a specified address. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a blade in a sheath on a neck chain in a public place without lawful authority. Committed to detention in a young offenders’ institution for ten weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Linda Joyce Wilkinson, 51, of Queensway, Pilsley. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to a bereavement benefit namely that she was living with someone as husband and wife. Fined £270 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

James Timothy Peter Adlington, 28, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order of 12 months imposed for the offences of wasting police time and failing to surrender to bail. No action taken on the breach.

Jordan Smith, 21, of Old Coppice Side, Marlpool. Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order after he was found at an address in the company of a specific person. Fined £100.

Dylan Slezak, 45, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window to the value of £1,140. Fined £20 and must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until December 3, 2018, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of threatening behaviour. Suspended sentence of four weeks of custody suspended for 12 months for an offence of threatening behaviour amended by extending the operational period to 15 months.

Peter Delaney, 67, of High Street, Eckington. Found guilty of touching a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent. Community order to last until December 3, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Christopher Edward Blair, 28, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he attempted to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Must pay £50 compensation.

Carl Martin Broadbent, 51, of Anby Avenue, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to placing himself in a public place to beg. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.2grammes of diamorphine. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing Black Mamba, or MMB-FUBINACA, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty.

Callum Reece Palfreyman, 22, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Clay Cross. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue but varied with 130 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Emma Potter, 38, of Cavendish Street, Staveley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue and varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 18 days with the original unpaid work requirement to continue.

Edward Gersh Warren, 42, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing a handbag and contents valued at £50. New community order to last until March 21, 2018, with a 15 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Rebecca Margaret Hallas, 38, of Shirland Street, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order after failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of possessing crack cocaine, possessing diamorphine, allowing premises to be used for the supplying of diamorphine and crack cocaine, possessing cocaine and possessing diamorphine. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Scott Phillip Stacey, 26, of Sheffield Road, Unstone. Found guilty of damaging a door. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Theft

Gail Christina Marshall Thomson, 47, of White Edge Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a crossword puzzle book, a pen and three mascara gifts from the front of three magazines. Fined £40 and must pay £7 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carol Elaine Shipley, 35, of Burke Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a candle worth £5 belonging to Somercotes Pharmacy. Fined £40 and must pay £5 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Michael Wain, 25, of Wood View Close, Wingerworth. Pleaded guilty to stealing £35. Must pay £35 compensation. Admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of attending an address shouting and swearing which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Committed to prison for nine weeks.

Drugs

Benjamin Lee Hardwick, 24, of Houldsworth Drive, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.5grammes of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Thomas Christopher Hayman, 59, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £346 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Susan Stacey, 50, of Blue Bell Close, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until December 6, 2018, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Carly Edwards, 29, of Derby Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.