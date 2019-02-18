The food hygiene ratings for every Chesterfield cafe, takeaway and restaurant inspected so far this year
The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting premises across Chesterfield and the results are in.
These are the food hygiene ratings for every cafe, takeaway and restaurant in the area that has been inspected so far in 2019.
1. Beer Parlour
1 King Street North, Chesterfield. Rating - 5. Very good
2. Blu Bistro
370 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good
3. Cafe Browsers
Chesterfield Central Library, New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good
4. Costa Coffee
Tesco Extra, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good
