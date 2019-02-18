Food hygiene ratings

The food hygiene ratings for every Chesterfield cafe, takeaway and restaurant inspected so far this year

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting premises across Chesterfield and the results are in.

These are the food hygiene ratings for every cafe, takeaway and restaurant in the area that has been inspected so far in 2019.

1 King Street North, Chesterfield. Rating - 5. Very good

1. Beer Parlour

1 King Street North, Chesterfield. Rating - 5. Very good
other
Buy a Photo
370 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good

2. Blu Bistro

370 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chesterfield Central Library, New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good

3. Cafe Browsers

Chesterfield Central Library, New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good
other
Buy a Photo
Tesco Extra, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good

4. Costa Coffee

Tesco Extra, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield. Rating 5. Very good
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8