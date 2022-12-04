News you can trust since 1855
The Dwelling Place at Mansfield Road Methodist Church

The old Mansfield Road Methodist Chapel in Heanor is being converted into a new community hub called ‘The Dwelling Place’

By Michaela Doherty, contributed contentContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

This will be a space for the local neighbourhood to use, with lots of new initiatives starting soon for people of all ages. Organisers hope to launch on December 24 but need help to finish the painting.They will be painting on: Wednesday 7th Dec - 1pm-6pm, Friday 9th Dec - 6pm-9pm and Monday 19th Dec - 4pm-late. Contact Michaela on 07887878147 if you can help.

