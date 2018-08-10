The best and worst GP practices in Chesterfield as rated by you

The Derbyshire Times can today reveal a list of Chesterfield’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Chesterfield.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating





Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Chesterfield, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

* St Lawrence Road Surgery, 17-19 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield - 95.4% would recommend

* Dr V Chawla’s Practice, Wingerworth Medical Centre, Allendale Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield - 95.3% would recommend

* Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield - 93.7% would recommend

* Calow And Brimington Practice, Brimington Medical Centre, Foljambe Road, Brimington, Chesterfield - 92% would recommend

* Calow Surgery, 12 Rose Avenue, Calow, Chesterfield - 92% would recommend

* Avenue House and Hasland Partnership - Hasland Surgery - 82 82 St Philips Drive, Hasland, Chesterfield - 90.3% would recommend

* Avenue House & Hasland Partnership - Avenue House Surgery, 109 Saltergate, Chesterfield - 90.3% would recommend

* STAFFA HEALTH - Holmewood, 19A Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield - 89.7% would recommend

* Clay Cross Medical Centre, Bridge Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield - 89.3% would recommend

* New Road Surgery, New Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield - 89.3% would recommend

* Tupton Surgery, Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield - 89.3% would recommend

* Newbold Surgery, 3 Windermere Road, Newbold - 87.2% would recommend

* Hasland Medical Centre, 1 Jepson Road, Hasland, Chesterfield - 84.7% would recommend

* The Brimington Surgery, Church Street, Brimington - 82.5% would recommend

* Drs Abell, Church, Cooke, Dils, Stoodley And Taylor, Scarsdale Road, Chesterfield - 81.7% would recommend

* North Wingfield Medical Centre, Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield - 77.9% would recommend

* Holme Hall Surgery, Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield - 69.6% would recommend

* Ashgate Medical Practice, Ashgate Manor, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield - 69.6% would recommend

* Whittington Medical Centre, High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield - 69.6% would recommend

* The Surgery At Wheatbridge, 30 Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield - 68.5% would recommend

* Blue Dykes Surgery, Eldon Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield - 61.3% would recommend

* The Grange Family Health Centre, Stubbing Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield - 35.9% would recommend