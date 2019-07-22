Teenager in hospital after serious crash on Derbyshire road

A teenage motorcyclist is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash on a busy Derbyshire road.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the A6 at King Sterndale, near Buxton, at 3.20pm on Sunday.

A section of the road was closed for several hours as police carried out an investigation.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "It involved a motorcyclist only and no other vehicles.

"The 18-year-old rider of the motorbike, who is from the Stoke-on-Trent, was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield having suffered serious injuries where he remains.

"The stretch of the road where it happened, known as Ashwood Dale and Topley Pike, was closed while we investigate and later re-opened."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 665 of July 21.