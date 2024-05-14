Teenager dies and woman arrested after collision involving Audi and moped along busy Derbyshire route
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Ascot Drive, Derby – at the junction with Dunstall Park Road – at around 5.40pm on Monday, May 13.
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved an Audi A1 and a Piaggio Typhoon moped. The rider of the moped, a man in his late teens, suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released on bail as enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information or dashcam footage, can contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*280344:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.