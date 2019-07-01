Teenager dies after being in collision with van in Derbyshire

A 15-year-old boy who was riding a push scooter has died after being in collision with a van in Derbyshire.

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on Sunday and involved a silver Citroen van and a 15-year-old boy who had been riding a push scooter, Derbyshire police said.

It happened on a stretch of the A6 just past the Hurt Arms, Ambergate, between Ambergate and Whatstandwell.

The teenager was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been launched and our officers are appealing for information from the public.

"In particular they want to hear from any motorists with dashcam devices, who were travelling on the A6 Ambergate between about 8.20pm and 9pm."

If you have any footage, or have any other information, call police on 101 and quote reference 19*339465.