Emergency services attended Linacre Reservoir after reports that a teenage girl had entered the water.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Dronfield were called to the incident at 7.33pm on Wednesday, June 14 and, on arrival, established the girl was no longer in the water but had become trapped on banking.

Crews gained entry to the tributary and assisted the girl to safety where she was handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service. She was then transferred to hospital for further assessment.

A teen had to be rescued after entering the water

Station Manager Mark King said: “Open water may look enticing but there are many hidden dangers including strong currents, rock and debris which can cause entrapment.

“The temperature of open water also poses a threat. No matter how hot it is outside, the water will remain cold sending your body into cold water shock, causing your heart rate to rise, your muscles to cramp and it makes you gasp for breath.

“As the warm weather continues, I’d like to call on parents, guardians and carers, to talk to your children about the dangers of open water and ensure they know the Float to Live technique if they find themselves in difficulty.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, the young girl was brought to safety and this incident had a successful conclusion, but it could so easily have ended in tragedy.”