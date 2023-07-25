Taylor Wimpey North Midlands site managers win top industry award

The winners were Dan Gray, Site Manager at Boundary Moor Gardens, Sinfin and Daren Clarke, Site Manager at Hamilton Copse, Uttoxeter,

Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been running for 43 years and are awarded following a rigorous judging process. With only 443 winners selected from over 8,000 site managers across the UK, the accolade celebrates the most exceptional managers who are recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

Dan Gray said: “To be recognised as one of the UK’s top site managers is a huge honour. Everyone at Hamilton Copse has worked so hard to ensure we can deliver homes of the highest quality and I'm delighted that our efforts have been recognised.”

Dan Gray, Site Manager at Boundary Moor Gardens, Sinfin

Darren Collins, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “This is a huge achievement for Daren and Dan and we’re extremely proud of them. These awards are highly regarded in the house-building industry and their awards give homebuyers the assurance that the homes at Hamilton Copse and Boundary Moor Gardens are of the highest quality.”

Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: “Congratulations to all the Pride in the Job Award winners. They should be very proud of their achievement.

“Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry. It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards. This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much Daren and Dan have inspired their teams by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verifications have taken place to decide the winning site managers.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2024.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance