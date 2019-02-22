Take a trip down memory lane in our old photos of Chesterfield

The annual Derbyshire Womens Royal Voluntary Service rally was held at Bolsover Castle in May 1979. This picture shows some of the members who attended, seated at lunch in the main hall.

Here is a great photo of Coronation Street star Patricia Phoenix when she opened the Hillstown Gala at Bolsover in August 1983.
Members of the Alfreton Round Table all dressed up in tuxedos. Probably early 1990s.
An enthusiastic family showing their support at a Spireites game back in 1997.
Angels in the nativity play at Claycross Girls School in 1943. Pictured are Nancy Robinson, Maisie Kenny, Jean Cross, Hilda Holmes, Betty Minney, Joan Claris, Kitty Fletcher and Ethel Armstrong.
