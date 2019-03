We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online.

Team spirit... Members of the Lea and Holloway School football team after winning the South Peak Shield in 1950.

Floody hell... This photo was captured during a great flood at Chesterfields Horns Bridge. The year is unknown.

Hard times... Here's another one showing the extent of the flooding at Horns Bridge one year.

Looking back... Pictured is Harry Lane, leader of the archaeological dig at Markland Grips, near Clowne, in August 1972.

