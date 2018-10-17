Take a look inside this dream countryside retreat offering one lucky buyer the perfect Peak District pad for a shade under £1.5million

To view pictures of Blakelow Farmhouse, click on the link above.

This stunning property has it all - character and charm, beautifully presented living accommodation and a amazing location - all for £1,450,000.

If you’re a horse lover, or just a lover of the great outdoors, Blakelow Farmhouse with its four bedrooms, four holiday cottages and equestrian centre offers versatility of living and business potential.

Situated near the stunning Peak District village of Winster, the property has eight acres of land including grazing land, as well as a stable block with seven loose boxes.

- Dream breakfast kitchen

- Two reception rooms

- Conservatory

- Cellars

- Four bedrooms

- Four holiday cottages

- Stable block

- Extensive parking

- Eight acres

Believed to date back to 1820, this quaint farmhouse has been lovingly refurbished to a high specification, while preserving the original character of the building.

Features include attractive ‘Chatsworth’ cathedral style windows, oak latch doors, imposing fireplaces and wood burning stoves.

A glazed front porch leads to the reception hallway from which the sitting room and dining room are accessed.

A focal point of the sitting room is the carved wooden fire surround with wood burning stove and stone hearth.

The stunning country kitchen boasts shaker style units with granite work tops and an island, which incorporates a Neff dishwasher, microwave and sink.

Exposed stone and brick archways incorporate two Neff ovens and halogen hob.

There are two generous double bedrooms with superb views over Chesterfield Moor, one of which is en-suite.

Also located on the first floor is the family bathroom with a free standing bath, separate shower and marble surfaces.

There are two further double bedrooms on the second floor.

The property boasts well maintained gardens and grounds as well as four beautiful holiday cottages, which were awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Self-Catering Provider 2017’ by Visit England.

There is also a utility barn with washing facilities.

For further information on the property, visit the estate agent’s website or call Fisher German on 01530 410840.