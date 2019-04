Pet lovers are in for a real treat with the exciting new store which will feature interactive zones for them and their pets and improved services thanks to a £1 million refurbishment- take a look...

The Groom Room has had a makeover to ensure pets are cared for in a fresh environment. other Buy a Photo

The new-look Groom Room. other Buy a Photo

Customers have been treated to the new dog self wash where they can wash and blow dry their dog without the hassle of cleaning up the bathroom mess at home. other Buy a Photo

Pet owners can book in for a free pet food consultation, where a trained Nutrition Advisor can advise on the best food for their pets life stage. other Buy a Photo

View more