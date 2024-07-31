Swimmers Success after pool closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rykneld Swimming Club swimmers are achieving success after their home pool closed in Febuary ready for their new pool to open in 2025.

The swimmers have shown how resiliant they are after having to train at various pools throughout Derbyshire from a 20m pool in Bakewell, to only having access to a 25m pool once a week.

We have had great success with two swimmers David Smurawa and Samuel Doolin competing in the Midland Swimming Championships in May.

The club have also seen swimmers take part in various open meets since February and have come away from these meets with numerous medals and personal best times.

Rykneld Swimming Club Swimmers with Head Coach Amy Roberts and Coach Evie Greenhalgh

Head Coach Amy Roberts states "the swimmers have taken this change in terms of training venues all within their stride and they have gone into all of the open meets with a passion for swimming that has been reignited within them and I couldn't be prouder of them"