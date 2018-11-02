Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pursued a cloned Peugeot after the driver failed to stop for them.

Police pursued the driver to the M42 where it joined the motorway the wrong way.

Swadlincote driver charged after joining motorway wrong way

The driver and car were later found by Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Matt Diesel Fullarton, 22 of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote was charged and remanded to appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning (November 2)

He is charged with driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving,and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, but was released under investigation.