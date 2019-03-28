Supermarket giant Morrisons to open new store in Bolsover

Supermarket giant Morrisons has confirmed it plans to open a new store in Bolsover.

The store will be situated at the site of Sherwood Lodge, where Bolsover District Council's offices used to be based.

Construction work is due to start by late spring and the store is expected to open towards the end of 2019.

Last year, Rothstone Estates was given planning permission to build a new foodstore and five smaller retail units on the site - creating around 200 jobs.

James Smith, Morrisons senior development manager, said: "We're pleased to reach this exciting milestone.

"The local community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the plans for a new supermarket and additional retail space here so it's great to finally make a start and move a step closer to creating jobs in Bolsover."

A Morrisons spokesperson added: "Demolition of Sherwood Lodge has already taken place as specialist contractors prepare the site for construction.

"During the demolition works the specialist team preserved artefacts from the building including the date stone, a stain glass window and a number of stone lintels which have been donated to Bolsover Civic Society.

"The new 2,310 square metre store will include the retailer's popular Market Street concept where customers can see skilled bakers and butchers hand make foods fresh each day.

"In addition, the store will have the retailer’s Nutmeg clothing line for children and a Barista Bar serving hot food snacks, patisseries and freshly ground coffee."

Morrisons bought the site in 2014 and a spokesperson for the company previously told the Derbyshire Times it was 'working closely' with Rothstone Estates.