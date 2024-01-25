Supermarket bosses apologise after Morrisons lorry ploughs into Chesterfield bus shelter
The incident happened late on Monday afternoon (January 22) when a Morrisons delivery lorry colided with a bus stop at Chatsworth Road. No one was injured, but the bus shelter has been badly damaged, with glass scattered all over the pavement and the road.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and we are working with all the relevant parties to get this resolved as soon as possible."
Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for planning, the environment and climate change, said: “We have now removed the damaged bus shelter from Chatsworth Road and safely sealed off the electrical connection.
"Barriers remain around the site as some repairs to the footpath are required, we understand that Derbyshire County Council will be repairing this soon. We will work through insurers to cover the costs of the response and a replacement.”