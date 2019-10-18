Strike action to close Chesterfield school for a day

Education chiefs at a Chesterfield school have spoken of their 'disappointment' at a day of planned strike action.

Hasland Hall Community School bosses circulated a letter parents announcing the news this week.

The letter states that the day of strike action will takes place next Tuesday (October 22).

Due to the 'spread of staff' on that particular day, headteacher Miss R N Moore said she felt she 'could not open the school'.

It comes after The Teacher's Union (NASUWT) members took part in two days of strike action at the school in July.

Miss Moore said school chiefs, Derbyshire County Council and NASUWT had met at the beginning of term to discuss concerns raised over staff workload and student behaviour with a 'clear aim' of resolving the dispute.

She added: "We were disappointed, therefore, to receive notification of a further day of intended strike on Tuesday, October 22.

"We intend to continue discussions with NASUWT to understand what outcomes they are seeking by continuing the action at this stage.

"We are obviously very concerned that the NASUWT feel that we are unable to resolve the dispute at this point and that our students' education has been disrupted again."

Miss Moore went on: "I appreciate this will cause inconvenience for families.

"If parents have particular difficulties with childcare arrangements that day, they should contact me and I will see if there is something that we can do to help.

"The decision has not been taken lightly and has considered the well-being of students, their families and school staff.

"I would like to reassure you that we will continue to do all we can to avoid strike action.

"We will also continue to work together with all staff and parents to provide the best education for young people in our care."

