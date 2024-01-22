Storm Isha causes travel disruption in Derbyshire as warning of danger to life continues
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service report that the A516 remains closed in both directions between Etwall and Mickleover due to a dangerous structure caused by high winds. Local diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
Rail passengers are also being advised to check that their entire journey is possible before travelling. East Midlands Railways say there are urgent repairs to the track needed at Alsager. This is between Crewe and Stoke on Trent and is disrupting our trains on the Crewe/Derby/Newark Castle route
Network Rail have a team on site, assessing the damage and they expect that the line will remain closed until at least midday. Severe weather is affecting services on the CrossCountry network. Trains may be subject to delay, alteration and cancellation. For the latest on any train delays and cancellations, visit the National Rail website
A yellow weather warning for strong winds remains in place for Derbyshire until noon today, with a risk of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. The Met Office is also warning that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
A further yellow warning for strong winds comes into effect in Derbyshire tomorrow night. The Met Office says this warning will run from 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 and run until noon on Wednesday, January 24. This could lead to further travel disruption, power cuts and the risk of further damage to buildings.