Storm Babet: Investigation after woman in her 80s found dead at Chesterfield home
Derbyshire Constabulary were called just after 10.35am on Saturday 21 October to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.
Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.
Investigations are continuing into the cause and circumstances surrounding her death.
Her death is believed to be related to flooding in the area, Derbyshire Police have said.
Tapton Terrace has been one of the worst affected areas by flooding around Chesterfield.
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins posted on Twitter: “Heartbreaking news that a woman in her 80s died in Chesterfield during Friday’s flooding.
"Spoke to her family yesterday. There must be a full investigation into this tragedy, including whether any more can be done to prevent this area flooding again.”
Mr Perkins has spoken to Environment Agency and Minister Rebecca Pow about getting the water pumped out of Tapton Terrace, Sherwood/ Hawthorne Street and the Brampton area.