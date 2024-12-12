Spread holiday cheer with Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity's Christmas Bauble Campaign

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity is excited to announce the launch of its 'Christmas Bauble Campaign', inviting local businesses, community groups, patients, visitors, and colleagues to join in spreading holiday cheer while supporting a vital cause.

This festive season, businesses, community groups, patients, visitors, and even colleagues have the unique opportunity to sponsor a personalised bauble on the beautifully decorated Christmas tree at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust.

There are two options available:

For £70 each, your large bauble will be prominently displayed on the Christmas tree at the Trust, ensuring recognition by hospital visitors, staff, and the broader community. Individual Bauble: For £15 each, individuals can also sponsor a smaller bauble to be displayed on the tree.

The funds raised through this initiative will directly benefit the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity, helping to continue its essential work in the community.

Each sponsored bauble will be prominently displayed on the Christmas tree, ensuring it catches the eye of hospital visitors, staff, and the broader community.

It's a quick and simple way to make a significant contribution during the festive season, with participants getting to keep their bauble as a memento after the tree is taken down in January.

For more information or to participate, please visit Our Christmas Bauble Campaign ( www.chesterfieldroyal.nhs.uk/our-charity/get-involved/our-christmas-bauble-campaign) or contact [email protected].