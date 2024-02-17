Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Andrews, will be undertaking a sponsored walk in aid of SEED, a charity for those affected by eating disorders.

On May 4, Paul will be walking from his home to Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre and back to raise awareness and money for the eating disorders charity, SEED, who have been helping Paul on his own personal journey.

SEED is a Voluntary Organisation. It formed in September 2000 in Hull, East Yorkshire, and is known as the Eating Disorder Support Group.

They became a Registered Charity in 2004 (Charity No 1108405) and became known as SEED Eating Disorder Support Services (Support and Empathy for people with Eating Disorders) in January 2008.

SEED are made up of three co-founders, Trustees, Volunteers of SEED, Supporters of SEED and Gemma Oaten is the Manager and Patron of the Charity. Gemma is an actor and she has appeared in "Coronation street", "Emmerdale" and "Doctors". Gemma also suffered with an eating disorder and has been supporting Paul.

SEED are a group of ordinary people with first-hand experience of eating disorders, who make a difference to those people whose lives are blighted by this devastating illness. They desperately need money for resources .